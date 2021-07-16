Morro Bay appoints new fire chief

Morro Bay’s new fire chief will begin leading the department at the end of the month.

Daniel McCrain was chosen from more than 20 candidates to fill the role being vacated by current Chief Steve Knuckles.

McCrain currently serves as fire captain for the Cambria Community Services District Fire Department. The City of Morro Bay says he has more than 27 years of experience in the fire/paramedic and emergency management service industry.

“I am honored to be selected as the new Fire Chief for the City of Morro Bay,” McCrain said in a press release. “This is a great responsibility, and I am very humbled that the City has put their trust in me to guide the department into the future. The members of the Morro Bay Fire Department are an incredibly talented, and dedicated group of people that care for the community. I am so grateful for the love and support from my family which has been instrumental in my growth and progression throughout my career. I thank the City for giving me the opportunity to work with this outstanding department.”

The Morro Bay Fire Department is made up of 13 full-time employees and several other part-time employees.

A change of command ceremony is set for July 30.

