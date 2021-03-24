Morro Bay fire chief announces retirement

The City of Morro Bay is searching for a new fire chief.

Current Chief Steve Knuckles plans to retire this summer after 22 years with the department.

Chief Knuckles started his career in 1982 serving as a reserve firefighter in Atascadero.

He came to the Morro Bay Fire Department in 1999 as a fire captain paramedic and was promoted to chief in 2012.

“This has been a difficult decision for myself and my family. I have been very blessed to work with a high-performing group of men and women in the Fire Department that really want to make a difference in their community,” Knuckles said in a press release. “My collaboration with the entire City staff has shown me the incredible professionalism and pride our City staff performs every day. This Fire Chief assignment has made me a better person.”

City Manager Scott Collins said, “Chief Knuckles has dedicated his life to the fire service and serving the community and leading the Morro Bay Fire Department… Steve is an exemplary public servant and we greatly appreciate all he has done to transform the department, serve the community and lead the City through this challenging pandemic. We are excited for him as he prepares for the next stage of his career. I am grateful that he will continue to lead the department as we conduct the recruitment to fill the very big leadership shoes he will leave behind.”

Knuckles, who is also involved in the Rotary Club of Morro Bay, Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation, and local high school coach, will stay on as chief until July 31 to allow time for the City to find his replacement.

