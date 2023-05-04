Morro Bay car show returns this week

Cruisin' Morro Bay Car Show returns to Morro Bay this week for the 27th annual iteration.

The event, which first started in 1997, runs from Thursday, May 4 through Saturday, May 6.

Thursday is the event's pre-registration, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m.

On Friday, daytime registration runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is a daytime cruise that begins at 11 a.m., as well, from Rock Harbor Christian Fellowship.

The 'Friday Night Cruise' will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

Cars participating in the Friday Night Cruise will move west down Morro Bay Blvd. — approximately seven blocks — then turn north on Market Street before heading east up Harbor Street. A turn down Piney Way will reconnect the cars with Morro Bay Blvd. where the cars will continue in the same pattern.

Cruisin' Morro Bay

The Saturday 'Show & Shine' runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cars will be parked primarily up and down Morro Bay Blvd. with some branching off on other streets.

Learn more on the Cruisin' Morro Bay car show website.