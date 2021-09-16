Morro Bay City Council appoints new member to fill seat left vacant by death of Red Davis

The Morro Bay City Council on Tuesday appointed Jen Ford to fill the city council position left open by the death of Councilmember Robert "Red" Davis.

Davis passed away in July at the age of 76.

City officials say they held an open application process for the city council seat and received two applications. The candidates were vetted at the Tuesday, Sept. 14 council meeting.

According to city officials, Ford will hold the seat until a special election in June 2022. At that time, she can run for it. The winner of the special election will hold the position through the end of 2024.

Ford has lived in Morro Bay since 2011 and owns Rock Harbor Marketing with her husband, Travis. She is also a co-founder of Women's March San Luis Obispo and has reportedly served as PTA President for Del Mar Elementary and as a Morro Bay Planning Commissioner.

"Jen's history of community service and her participation on numerous citizen committees and boards demonstrates her passionate commitment to improving the quality life of our residents," Mayor John Headding said in a press release. "She has worked hard to make sure all voices are heard, especially when important decisions are made. I look forward to working with her on the City Council."

"I'm excited to be appointed to the Morro Bay City Council and to help our City and its residents navigate many of the difficult decisions ahead," Ford said in the release. "I'm deeply honored to step into the position my good friend Councilmember Robert "Red" Davis left sooner than expected and vow to carry on his role as a leader in our community."