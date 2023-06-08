Morro Bay City Council to vote on contract approval for new city manager

Morro Bay City Council will vote on whether to approve a contract for Yvonne Kimball who has been selected to be the new city manager.

Council will vote on the contract for Kimball, selected out of 41 that applied for the position, on June 13.

If approved, Kimball will start as city manager on Aug. 14.

The position has been filled on an interim basis since Scott Collins departed in March, who is now the executive director for the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo and served as city manager since 2017.



Kimball has 15 years of experience in city management, according to a City of Morro Bay press release.

Kimball currently serves as the city manager of Jackson, Calif., a city of 5,000 that sits in the foothills of the western Sierra Nevada 50 miles southeast of Sacramento. Kimball oversees all city operations, manages budgets and capital improvement projects, negotiates contracts and “[spearheads] economic development initiatives,” the press release said.

Kimball was the town manager of Dewey-Humboldt in Arizona from 2012 to 2017 and served as the city manager of Bowling Green, Fla., from 2008 to 2011.

Kimball has a Master of Public Administration degree with a focus on urban and regional planning from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla.

Kimball was one of six candidates from the initial pool of 41 who were interviewed by City Council.

Two were selected from that group to move on, where they then interviewed with various city stakeholders, the release said, before one final interview with the council.