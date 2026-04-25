Morro Bay Kite Festival lit up the sky Friday

MORRO BAY — Friday marked the start of the Morro Bay Kite Festival, bringing the community together to practice the art of kite flying.

The beautiful views and windy location provided the perfect combination for this year's event.

Douglas Hardy traveled to the festival all the way from Perryton, Texas.

"It's the serenity, and the people that I meet, I've met people from all over the world, I've been doing this about two years now and got hooked on it," Hardy said.

The free event continues on Saturday, April 25 and Sunday April 26,10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Candy drops will happen twice a day.

Event organizers say kite flying and candy drops will be dependent on weather.

You can find more informaiton on the Morro Bay Kite Festival here.