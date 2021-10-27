Watch
Morro Bay man pleads no contest to assault with deadly weapon, criminal threats charges

Posted at 2:50 PM, Oct 27, 2021
A Morro Bay man pleaded no contest to felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats, officials say.

Police announced on Wednesday that Emery Grohregin, 26, of Morro Bay entered a plea deal in San Luis Obispo Superior Court after being arrested and charged with several felonies.

On Aug. 27 at 5:51 p.m., Morro Bay Police officers responded to a report of a man who had broken into a room at the Rodeway Inn at 2460 Main St. in Morro Bay. He reportedly pointed a gun at a motel employee before running away from the motel.

Grohregin was arrested on Sept. 2 after a brief standoff after officers located him at the Rodeway Inn, officials say.

Grohregin's initial charges included assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.

His sentencing is set for November.

