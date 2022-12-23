Morro Bay names interim Harbor Director

Rebecca "Becka" Kelly has been named Morro Bay's interim Harbor Director.

She takes over for Eric Endersby who is retiring as Harbor Director on December 23, 2022.

According to the city, Kelly became a Morro Bay Harbor Patrol Officer in 2006 and in 2010 was promoted to Harbor Patrol Supervisor.

She is also an Executive Committee member for the Morro Bay National Estuary Program, a board member for the Central Coast Women for Fisheries, and a coach for the Morro Bay High School Surf Team.

"I'm delighted that Becka is taking on this interim assignment as we continue the recruitment process for the next Harbor Director," said City Manager Scott Collins. "I am confident that Becka Kelly will provide excellent leadership during this transition period."

“I am honored to carry the torch during this transition at the Harbor," Kelly said. "Eric has left some big shoes to fill, but with one step at a time we will continue to provide our best service to the waterfront and boating community.”