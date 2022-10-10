Morro Bay police chief announces retirement

Morro Bay’s chief of police has announced his retirement.

Chief Jody Cox has served as the city’s top cop for nearly four years and been with the department for 10 years.

“Making the decision to retire has been a very long and difficult process. After nearly thirty-five years of public service in the Law Enforcement profession, it is time to focus on my family and our grandkids. The last ten years here in Morro Bay have been the highlight of my career, because of the people, the community, and especially my team at the PD and the City staff. I could not have imagined a better place to live and work. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to lead this department, and we have assembled an amazing team of people at the PD. I am very comfortable they will continue to build upon the solid foundation and strong community relationships we have developed,” the chief said in a press release.

The City of Morro Bay says Cox helped expand programs aimed to connect the department and the community, including launching the department’s mobile app, citizen’s academy, police chief advisory board and more.

He also guided the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jody embodies leadership,” said City Manager Scott Collins. “He took command of the Morro Bay Police Department at a very important time, as law enforcement was experiencing radical change as a profession. Despite all the related challenges associated with change, he found a way to strengthen ties and build trust with the community, evolve the department to meet modern policing standards, and mentor the next generation of peace officers to equip them to lead our City into the future. We are forever grateful for all he has done to empower our officers, command staff, police administrative staff, and the community to keep Morro Bay safe. We will miss him, and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.”

Chief Cox’s last day on the job will be Dec. 31. He says he plans to spend more time with family and work in his woodshop along with cruise the coast on his motorcycle.

The city manager is tasked with handling the selection process for Cox’s replacement.