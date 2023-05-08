Mother's Day is one week away and local retailers are ready

Mother's Day is exactly one week away. According to data from the National Retail Federation (NRF), this year consumers are expected to spend a record $35.7 billion.

Local retailers in Downtown San Luis Obispo are already seeing a large flow of customers looking for mom's perfect gift.

“What's great is a lot of our clients come in specifically saying they want to support small business, which we greatly appreciate," said Wildflower Women manager, Hannah Stone.

In 2023, the NRF stated consumers plan to spend nearly $4 billion more than last year’s record high of $31.7 billion.

“Mother's Day is always a popular day for us because of Melissa and the custom stamping," said Jenny Kompollt, Junkgirls owner.

For Junkgirls, Mother’s Day is always a busy time.

“I would say it's close to Valentine's Day because of the customization and the making it something special and unique," added Kompollt, “Melissa uses recycled brass as well as cutlery pieces and so one of the most popular are the hearts that she creates, bending the handles.”

The owner said they’ve already seen crowds of people coming in early and also many online orders.

“For Mother's Day and grandmothers as well, they'll actually bring the piece that they've created back when they get another grandchild. So it's really neat 'cause you're creating a tradition," explained Kompollt.

Flowers and plants are also a big hit.

“Our veggies and herbs from our farm are really spectacular right now. We are selling 30 varieties of tomatoes if your mom likes to cook," said Lela Whittier at the Growing Grounds store.

As seen in previous years, the most popular gifts to give are flowers, greeting cards, and special outings.