Motorcyclist and one other suffer major injuries in collision on Highway 246

Santa Barbara County Fire are on scene investigating a collision that left a male motorcyclist and his female passenger with serious injuries. The incident was reported around 5:20 PM on Highway 246 west of Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Investigators said the motorcyclist and his passenger collided with a sedan. The driver of the vehicle was not injured. The other two were transported by ground and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The identities of those involved in the collision have not been released.

The case is under investigation.

