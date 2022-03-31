Watch
Motorcyclist injured in crash involving SUV in Santa Barbara

Posted at 10:47 PM, Mar 30, 2022
A lengthy investigation took place Wednesday in Santa Barbara following a crash between a motorcycle and SUV.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Hutash and South Voluntario streets.

Santa Barbara police say the motorcyclist was hospitalized with what appeared to be serious injuries and the Critical Accident Reconstruction Team dispatched to investigate “due to the seriousness of the collision.”

Police say DUI does not appear to be a factor but the cause remains under investigation.

The affected streets were closed to pedestrians and vehicles for several hours following the crash.

