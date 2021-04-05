Motorcyclist injured in crash near Shell Beach dies

A motorcyclist involved in a crash on Highway 101 near Shell Beach last month has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. March 23 in the southbound lanes, south of Avila Beach Drive.

The motorcyclist, identified by his family as Jim Hayes, 62, reportedly passed away from his injuries Saturday.

The incident was originally reported as a hit-and-run, but CHP says that is still under investigation as no witnesses to the crash have come forward at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

