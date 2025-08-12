Motorcyclist killed in Santa Ynez crash

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Santa Ynez over the weekend.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers and other emergency crews responded to reports of the collision on Canada Este Road Sunday at around 5:37 p.m.

Officers say it appears the 2016 Harley Davidson was heading northbound on the road when the motorcycle went off the edge of the road and hit a tree, killing the rider.

He's been identified by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as Christopher Stewart of Santa Ynez.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Buellton area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.