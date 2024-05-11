Mountain lion spotted in San Luis Obispo backyard

The backyard of a residence hugging the Santa Lucia Foothills in San Luis Obispo is normally a haunt for wild animals, but when security footage showed a king of the area's ecosystem roaming near the back door, the residents were "surprised."

The residents tell KSBY they are used to seeing "lots of deer, foxes, and the occasional coyote," but never large cats.

Their first feline sighting was on Monday when a bobcat wandered into the backyard of the home on north San Luis Drive.

Then, on Thursday, the Grow family noticed a mountain lion on their back patio, just outside their kitchen and bedroom sliding doors. The large cat was as long as the sliding door, including its tail.

The Grows tell KSBY they reported the incident to California Department of Fish & Wildlife, alerted the neighborhood, and will coordinate a newsletter to publicize the sighting.

The mountain lion can be seen sniffing around inquisitively and didn't display aggressive behavior in the footage shared with KSBY.