Student move-in underway at Cal Poly ahead of fall quarter

Thursday marks the start of move-in for students living in on-campus housing at Cal Poly for the upcoming school year.

Students are not all arriving at once. First-year and new transfer students are moving in Thursday and Friday. Continuing students will move in Sept. 16 and 17.

A university spokesperson says Cal Poly is expecting around 8,900 students to be living in on-campus housing this fall.

Enrollment numbers are not yet available for the upcoming term but according to Cal Poly, for the fall 2024 quarter, 22,842 students were enrolled.

The first day of classes for the fall quarter is Sept. 18.

