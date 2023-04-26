Watch Now
Mt. Pinos seasonal road and trail closure extended through June 1

Los Padres National Forest
Damage to a drainage system in the Los Padres National Forest in January 2023.
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 25, 2023
Mt. Pinos Ranger District seasonal-designation roads and off-highway vehicle (OHV) trails will remain closed through June 1, according to Los Padres National Forest officials.

Seasonal-designation roads and trails, listed as such on the Los Padres National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map, are typically closed during the winter season, which runs from Nov. 1 to May 1.

The closure extension through June is due to the significant damage caused by the powerful series of storms and atmospheric rivers that hit the region the past couple of months, according to a U.S. Forest Service press release, with soil-saturation levels and melting snow complicating efforts to conduct storm damage repairs.

The extended closure will allow roads and trails to dry, allowing partner groups and volunteers to repair affected areas, according to the release.

A full list of roads and trails affected by the closure can be viewed on the Mt. Pinos Ranger District section of the U.S. Forest Service’s website.

More information can be found at the Los Padres National Forest website.

