MTD to Resume Bus Service

Santa Barbara County
Posted at 12:30 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 15:30:05-05

After suspending all bus services yesterday evening, some MTD services are expected to resume by noon today.

Services will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule.

Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) will be suspended for the entire day.

Schedules can be found on the Santa Barbara MTD website or by calling the Customer Service line at (805) 963-3366.

