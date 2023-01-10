MTD to Resume Bus Service

After suspending all bus services yesterday evening, some MTD services are expected to resume by noon today.
Services will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule.
Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) will be suspended for the entire day.
Schedules can be found on the Santa Barbara MTD website or by calling the Customer Service line at (805) 963-3366.
To see the Sunday service schedules for our lines, please check our Schedule Guide, our website, or call the Transit Center, (805) 963-3366. The Transit Center will have the most up to date information in regards to any changes in service or cancelations.— Santa Barbara MTD (@SantaBarbaraMTD) January 10, 2023