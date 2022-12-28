Multi-vehicle crash partially blocks HWY 101 in Santa Barbara County

A multi-vehicle pile-up has blocked lanes on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara County.
Early Wednesday morning, a vehicle struck a downed tree in the roadway. Three more, including a semi-truck, got caught in the pile-up. All with minor injuries, ambulances took seven people to the hospital.
Southbound Highway 101 has been reduced to one open lane.
Multiple Vehicle Accident: HWY 101 SB @ El Capitan Cyn. Four vehicles involved including semi truck. 7 patients total w/minor injuries. 4 (Pt’s) transported by two ambulances/SBCH from the primary vehicle that has a tree fall on it. HWY 101 SB reopened w/one lane. C/T 5:10 am— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) December 28, 2022