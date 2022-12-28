Watch Now
Multi-vehicle crash partially blocks HWY 101 in Santa Barbara County

Crash on HWY 101 near El Capitan Beach.
Posted at 6:46 AM, Dec 28, 2022
A multi-vehicle pile-up has blocked lanes on Highway 101 near El Capitan State Beach in Santa Barbara County.

Early Wednesday morning, a vehicle struck a downed tree in the roadway. Three more, including a semi-truck, got caught in the pile-up. All with minor injuries, ambulances took seven people to the hospital.

Southbound Highway 101 has been reduced to one open lane.

