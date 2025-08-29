Multiple agencies responding to incident involving worker stuck in machine

Several agencies are responding to an incident in southern San Luis Obispo County involving a worker stuck inside a mulcher, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The incident was first reported at 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 1 and Oso Flaco Lake Road, just north of Guadalupe.

CAL FIRE SLO says several emergency teams are at the scene, including Urban Search and Rescue (USAR).

The worker's condition is unknown at this time.

Highway 1 at Oso Flaco Lake Road is closed in both directions.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.