Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

Santa Maria police
KSBY
Santa Maria police
Posted at 8:14 AM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 11:14:38-04

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday night that resulted in the arrests of eight drivers on suspicion of DUI.

The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the 300 block of West Stowell Road.

Police say 233 vehicles were screened.

Seventeen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Another driver was arrested for a felony warrant.

Police say checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests and that the goal is to promote public safety by deterring people from driving impaired.

Police plan to hold another DUI checkpoint in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png