Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Maria DUI checkpoint

The Santa Maria Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint Friday night that resulted in the arrests of eight drivers on suspicion of DUI.

The checkpoint was held between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. in the 300 block of West Stowell Road.

Police say 233 vehicles were screened.

Seventeen drivers were cited for operating a vehicle without a license or with a suspended or revoked license. Another driver was arrested for a felony warrant.

Police say checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests and that the goal is to promote public safety by deterring people from driving impaired.

Police plan to hold another DUI checkpoint in the coming months.