Multiple suspects arrests after shooting near Bohnett Park

Santa Barbara police are investigating a shooting near Bohnett Park that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The department says officers received reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street around 4:20 p.m.

Shortly afterward, Cottage Hospital informed police that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim's condition has not been released at this time

Police say a patrol officer later spotted a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting entering Highway 101 near West Carrillo Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop at the southbound Castillo Street off-ramp, and several individuals were detained without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public.

