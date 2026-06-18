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Multiple suspects arrests after shooting near Bohnett Park

Santa Barbara shooting near Bohnett Park leads to Highway 101 stop
Santa Barbara police
KSBY
Santa Barbara police
Posted

Santa Barbara police are investigating a shooting near Bohnett Park that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The department says officers received reports of gunfire in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street around 4:20 p.m.

Shortly afterward, Cottage Hospital informed police that a man had arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim's condition has not been released at this time

Police say a patrol officer later spotted a vehicle possibly linked to the shooting entering Highway 101 near West Carrillo Street. The officer conducted a traffic stop at the southbound Castillo Street off-ramp, and several individuals were detained without incident.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the public.

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