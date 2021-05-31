Multiple Village of Arroyo Grande businesses taking part in Kristin Smart Scholarship fundraiser

Many people have been shopping in the Village of Arroyo Grande this weekend to support the Kristin Smart Scholarship.

Participating businesses have purple balloons outside to show a portion of their sales from Saturday through Monday will be donated to the scholarship.

"It’s been going great, everybody’s been very supportive. We've been receiving a lot of donations,” said Café Andreini assistant manager Niza Cuellare. “People will ask us about it, people who come from out of town especially. You see the balloons all over the village from multiple businesses.”

The Kristin Smart Scholarship, funded by the non-profit organization “Justice for Kristin," was created to honor the missing Cal Poly student's life, dreams, and aspirations by funding other women’s endeavors.

Kristin Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly when she disappeared 25 years ago. While two people have now been charged in connection with her murder, her body has still not been located.