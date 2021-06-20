Watch
Murals beautify downtown Atascadero and raise social issues

KSBY
A display of the proposed artworks for the downtown Atascadero Eqaulity Mural Project.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Jun 20, 2021
Artists came together in Atascadero to raise money Friday night to beautify downtown.

Ten murals were dedicated to downtown Atascadero in an event put on by Equality Mural Project.

There was live music with hip funk band Wordsauce and as well as a film screening.

The documentary "Alice Street" was shown and is about a community mural in Oakland.

Community members were excited to attend an event that served to help send a message

"We hope that they beautify downtown and also inspire and start a conversation about equality, intersectionality, different ideas," Jenny Ashley, Equality Mural Project member, said.

Tickets were $10 online and $15 at the door.

Five murals are already funded by ticket sales and private donations but there are a remaining five spaces donated by business owners left to paint.

