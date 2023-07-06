Music, astronomy and summer celebrations going on this weekend across the Central Coast

Even with the 4th of July in our rear view mirror there is still a lot going on across the Central Coast. Here is a look at some of the events gong on this weekend!

Multi Day Events and Festivals

West Coast Club Fly-In

July 7th through 9th, Lompoc Airport

Heads up aviation enthusiasts, it is time for the West Coast Club Fly-In! From Friday through Sunday pilots from across the region will make their way to the Lompoc Airport for a weekend of aviation fun. Visitors can walk among historical and state of the art aircraft and interact with the pilots. Plus the pilot proficiency contest is sure to be a show Saturday Afternoon!

Full details can be found here!

Circus Vargas

Daily through July 10th

The big top is up and the circus is back in town. Circus Vargas brings a high energy action packed show featuring aerialists, acrobats and other performers all fitting the theme Bonjour Paris. There are daily shows excluding 4th of July until July 10th. This weekend there are multiple shows a day and admission starts at $19.

Full details can be found here!

Friday, July 7th

Concert in the Plaza

Mission Plaza, 5p.m. to 8 p.m.

Concerts in the Plaza continue Friday with the R&B/Soul/Funk band IMULA from 6-8 p.m. Opener Jon Millsap will take the stage from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Full information on the bands and the concert series can be found here.

Saturday, July 8th

Guitar Bazaar

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. SLO Guild Hall

This Saturday the San Luis Obispo Gild hall is kicking off a monthly guitar marketplace and swap meet. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebrate all things guitar with space to buy, sell and trade.

Full details can be found here!

Star Party

8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Palmer Observatory

Saturday join Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History astronomy staff and members of the Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit for an evening of craters on the Moon, nebulas, galaxies and more. The Palmer Observatory will open its doors and its roof from 8:30 pm. to 10 p.m. to share a remarkable view of the wonders of the night sky through their state-of-the-art 20-inch telescope.

Full details can be found here!

2nd Annual Summer Celebration

12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. San Luis Obispo Public Market

Sunday the SLO Public Market will celebrate the season during their 2nd annual Summer Celebration. Live music, local makers, food, drinks and kids activities will run from noon to 5 p.m.

Full details can be found here!

Santa Maria Philharmonic: Music at the Library with Andy Shen

3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Santa Maria Public Library

The afternoon will be filled with music at the Santa Maria Public Library . From 3 to 4 pm young pianist Andy Shen will perform some of his favorite pieces. Admission is free by reservations are encouraged.

Full details can be found here!

Sunday, July 9th

Dolphin Dive Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chase Palm Park

Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara will host the Dolphin Dive Festival Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This family fun event is free and will feature live music, kids activities, food, a beer garden and the signature slip 'n' side contest.

Full details can be found here!

Jack House Tour

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Historic Jack House and Gardens

If Central Coast history intrigues you head to the Jack House and Gardens on Sunday from 1 to 4 pm for docent lead tours of the property. If you can't make it this week there are more chances on July 23rd, August 13th and 27th as well as September 10th.

Full details can be found here!

Octagon Barn Center Tour

2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Octagon Way

Join the Land Conservancy of SLO County for a tour of the historic T﻿he Octagon Barn. Tours start at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and last about 45 minutes. They are free to attend and will cover all the most interesting facts about the nearly 120 year old building.

Full details can be found here!