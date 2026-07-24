Naps, snuggles, and treats are top of mind for our Pet of the Week

Every week, we feature an available pet from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is staff favorite Kai's turn in the spotlight!

At nearly ten years old, this senior pet is a bundle of love. Kai loves to take long afternoon naps, cuddle up with his person and show off his tricks.

At Woods, he has quickly become a staff favorite and spends his days snoozing in the offices.

He knows a few tricks and does well on adventures.

He was adopted from Woods to a family a few years ago, but due to a change in circumstances and no fault of his own, he is back. He is very stressed in the kennel environment and will do best in a home without other pets, where he can relax.

Click here for more information about Kai!