National Doctors’ Day presents new perspectives following rise of pandemic

With National Doctors’ Day taking place on March 30th, many hospitals recognized their doctors with lunches as a way of saying thank you for their hard work.

However, 2021 National Doctors’ Day also presented doctors a chance to step back and reflect on the difficult year they’ve battled through because of the pandemic.

FCPP and Tenet Health Plastic and Hand Surgeon Naveed Nosrati said, “Doctor’s Day is a chance for us to hear back from the community that we’ve had the pleasure of being with this past year. Our job is to care for patients and that’s how we see ourselves. We don’t see ourselves as an elite group, just someone to provide for the community.”

Doctors of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center were provided catered lunch from Tenet Health, providing time for them to look back on what they were able to do for their surrounding communities.

Intensivists Program Director at Twin Cities Hospital Irene Spinello said, “It’s about what we did ourselves for our community. It’s seeing how my team, our ICU, has touched lives. It’s the most professional gratification.”

French Hospital Medical Center brought in food trucks for their doctor’s serving daily on the front lines.

French Hospital Chief Medical Officer Jim Malone said, “Them just taking 10 to 15 minutes at a time to stand outside, enjoy the great weather, have the comradery over a snack before they go back in and work, it really helps. It’s really been inspiring and empowering to watch the collegiality and the teamwork and commitment to weather this storm”

French Hospital Doctor of Internal Medicine Piyal Patel said, “It is an accumulation of many years of hard work and dealing with the pandemic. To have the public and our patients and their families and our own families acknowledge it on one day, what we do every single day, it’s a nice thing.”

For many doctors, this particular day hits harder than years prior.

Patel said, “I think that it means a little bit more this year.”