National Guard, K9s, drone teams assisting with search for Kyle Doan

Approximately 200 people are involved in the search Thursday for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who went missing after being swept away Monday by strong floodwaters near San Miguel.

SLO COUNTY SHERIFF The search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan continues Wednesday

The California National Guard arrived Wednesday to assist with search efforts along with search and rescue dive teams from sheriff’s offices both locally and throughout the state.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, which is heading up the search, says six K9 teams have been brought in along with California Rescue Dog Association members.

CAL FIRE hand crews, CHP air operations, local law enforcement drone teams and emergency services personal are also assisting in day four of the search.

Volunteers have also been coming out, but the sheriff’s office says the search is being conducted in “extremely challenging conditions” as mud and debris are hampering efforts, “but this is a comprehensive effort to search every brush pile and area of debris,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Kyle and his mom were headed to school from Heritage Ranch Monday when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos East crossing. Bystanders using a rope were reportedly able to help his mother but they were unable to get a rope to Kyle in time.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water on Thursday.

