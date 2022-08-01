National Night Out is happening. These are the Central Coast cities participating

Each year on the first Tuesday in August, cities and communities across the U.S. come together for National Night Out.

The evening includes food, games and group gatherings designed to let neighbors get to know local law enforcement.

The 2022 National Night Out is happening Tuesday, Aug. 2, and several Central Coast cities are getting involved.

Morro Bay is hosting an event from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cloisters Park, at 2501 Coral Ave. Organizers say attendees should bring a lawn chair and can look forward to booths, exhibitions and the chance to connect with public safety members.

San Luis Obispo will have a block party near First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Marsh and Osos Sts. downtown. The event is starting at 5:30 p.m., and San Luis Obispo police officers and firefighters will be there.

Grover Beach's National Night out will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at 16th St. Park. Organizers say there will be food trucks, a raffle, face painting, demonstrations from police and firefighters and kickball with a cop.

National Night Out in Santa Maria will be at Rotary Centennial Park, at 2625 S. College Dr., from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Attendees can get free refreshments while supplies last, plus they can check out booths, activities for kids, a DJ and live music.

National Night Out has been happening since 1984.

Don't see your city on here? You can check with local law enforcement agency to see if they are participating.