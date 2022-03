California Highway Patrol is responding to a traffic incident after a sedan crashed into a tree that also knocked down power lines. The debris is blocking Northbound Highway 1 near Black Road in Santa Maria.

The collision occurred at 4:18 P.M., and only one vehicle was involved.

The extent of the injuries, if any, are unknown at this time.

Cal Trans is assisting CHP with the hard closure to remove the tree and power lines.

There is no estimated time for a reopening.