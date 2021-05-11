Neighboring agencies send condolences to SLOPD after officer's death

The City of San Luis Obispo announced late last night that one officer had been killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting yesterday.

Agencies from the Central Coast and beyond took to social media to offer condolences and well-wishes to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the fallen officer's family, and the injured officer, who officials say is in stable condition.

Our hearts are heavy! Please join us along with the friends, family and coworkers of the fallen and injured officers by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.https://t.co/52nyYJJsss — Pismo Beach Police Department (@PismoPolice) May 11, 2021

FCFA mourns the loss of one of our public safety peers and sends love and prayers to the family of the Officer and to the City of San Luis Obispo. #5citiesfire https://t.co/86zKjOUuTe — Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) May 11, 2021

We will always stand with our brothers and sisters in blue. Prayers to the officer’s family and the San Luis Obispo Police Department during this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Qj6KwV7Qk7 — Templeton Fire & Emergency Services (@templetonfd) May 11, 2021

This has been utterly heartbreaking. Our department and entire professions hearts and prayers to the fallen officer, his family and the SLOPD. We honor you and will never forget your sacrifice while protecting your community. https://t.co/pAThj79p4U — George Hughes (@calpolychief) May 11, 2021

We mourn beside our sisters and brothers at the @SLOCityPolice who tragically lost an officer last night. Our heartfelt condolences go to the officer's family and loved ones. https://t.co/l3xUlkDKcp — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 11, 2021

We mourn with you @SLOCityPolice. Our condolences to friends, family and colleagues of the fallen officer. https://t.co/LA67E8fOvg — rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) May 11, 2021