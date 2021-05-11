Watch
Neighboring agencies send condolences to SLOPD after officer's death

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 11:25 AM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 14:25:27-04

The City of San Luis Obispo announced late last night that one officer had been killed and another was hospitalized in a shooting yesterday.

Agencies from the Central Coast and beyond took to social media to offer condolences and well-wishes to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the fallen officer's family, and the injured officer, who officials say is in stable condition.

