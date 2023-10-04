New beginnings: Unhoused residents have new spot to call home now that Paso HomeKey is up and running

A motel in Paso Robles underwent a major transformation to benefit dozens of families that are either homeless or at risk of losing their home.

Paso HomeKey is a project years in the making, and Amalia Avelar has seen it flourish.

“So many need that, that little glimmer, that little spark they have, that little spark that they know that they can grow, and there is hope,” said Avelar who is a Paso HomeKey client.

On Tuesday, community organizers along with state, county and city leaders got together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“It's a collaboration with People's Self-Help Housing, HASLO, and ECHO (El Camino Homeless Organization), which provides on the front end of what used to be Motel 6, an emergency shelter for 90 days,” explained Scott Collins, Executive Director of HASLO. “That helps over 100 individuals simultaneously make the transition from encampments to emergency shelter to ultimately permanent housing.”

Wendy Lewis is the Chief Executive Officer of ECHO. She said the site has been operating since 2020 to support their emergency shelter 90-day program, and it currently has 50 beds.

“We actually are working with HASLO to move people that are in a 90-day program into supportive permanent housing right here on site, right where they've built community,” Lewis added. “They come for our dinner programs and it's helping us meet a really big milestone.”

HASLO is opening up 60 permanent housing units, which include access to a playground and community garden.

“I’ve been here for ten months,” said Patricia Wahl, a client with ECHO. “I've seen a lot of the changes in the construction and all the improvements.”

Wahl is battling cancer so having a stable home is crucial for her road to recovery.

“Next week, I'll have my interview to move next door to HASLO, so I will have my permanent housing,” Wahl said. “I'm really excited about that.”

According to HASLO, the program was funded through several avenues including a $12.9 million grant from the Housing and Community Development Department of California and multiple county grants that add up to nearly $8.3 million.

Residents are referred through partner agencies. Collins said the site operates with a voucher system.

“That means that they will never pay more than 30% of their income, and some of these folks have no income, so they will be paying nothing,” Collins said.

If you or someone you know is facing homelessness and are hoping to stay in northern San Luis Obispo County, reach out to ECHO to see which program best fits your situation.

You can also visit their website to learn more about volunteer opportunities:click here.

