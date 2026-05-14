New coffee shop opens in Atascadero with lattes, matcha and homemade cream sodas

ATASCADERO — Atascadero has a new spot for coffee lovers.

Binx Coffee opened its doors this month at 6090 El Camino Real.

The new shop serves coffee, matcha, treats and homemade cream sodas.

One customer shared their thoughts on the new addition to the neighborhood.

"I got an ice with some vanilla syrup. As for coffee shops opening, I think it's really good. I think you hear a lot of stories about places closing, and especially now, having things open. And with the updates and downtown being able to walk by more easily, I think it's great." said Camden Tsou.

