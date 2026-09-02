New Creston Road Bridge is now open

The new Creston Road Bridge at Quail Creek opened on Tuesday, September 1, after being closed for three months of construction.

County officials say drivers should be advised to drive with caution as some work may continue on the shoulders of the road to finalize the project.

Officials with the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department say the bridge had reached the end of its service life after significant structural damage during the winter 2023 storms.

Temporary repairs were completed at that time to reopen the road to the public.

The most recent work involved replacing the existing 85-year-old storm-damaged timber and concrete bridge with the new concrete bridge.