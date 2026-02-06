New details on investigation into local nurse accused of sexual abuse

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office (SBCSO) is releasing new information on their investigation into a Los Angeles man accused of sexually abusing vulnerable adults while working as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) on the Central Coast.

On Thursday, SBCSO announced that Kayode Agbolade Ogunba was discovered to have also worked as a CNA in Pawnee County, Kansas and Glendora, California.

Investigators say they are continuing to trace Ogunba’s employment history as part of their ongoing efforts to identify potential additional victims.

Since the Sheriff’s Office released initial information about this case on Jan. 26, detectives have reportedly received multiple calls from survivors who came forward to share their experiences.

The investigation into Ogunba began on Nov. 3, 2025, after a care home on South Patterson Road in Goleta reported that two patients had been sexually assaulted by a CNA identified as Ogunba.

Detectives later learned that similar allegations involving Ogunba had previously been reported in the Los Angeles area, and that he may have worked as a CNA in other states, including Washington and Texas, within the past seven years.

On Jan. 20, 2026, SBCSO says Ogunba was arrested in the Los Angeles area on a Santa Barbara County arrest warrant. He was reportedly booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, where he is currently being held on $100,000 bail.

The suspect is facing multiple felony charges, including sexual penetration, lewd or lascivious acts by a caretaker against a dependent person involving force, and elder abuse, as well as a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery of a dependent adult.

Detectives are continuing to release Ogunba’s booking photo and are asking anyone who may have additional information, or who believes they may have been victimized, to come forward. Investigators believe Ogunba may have used the name “Kay” in professional or personal settings.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Kayode Agbolade Ogunba

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective F. Arnoldi at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805) 681-4171.