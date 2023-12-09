New gym takes over former CCC Fitness location

A San Luis Obispo gym that was closed after a hidden camera investigation has a new owner and a new name.

The location on Higuera Street, formerly known as CCC Fitness, is now called Peak Fitness SLO and will continue to operate 24 hours a day.

According to Peak Fitness SLO, the gym is designed to cater to the diverse lifestyles of its members and offers accessibility to the facility at any time of the day.

New owner Marisa Grieco says she is focused on creating a dynamic and inclusive fitness environment.

The former owner of CCC Fitness, Cole Corrigan, recently pleaded guilty to illegally recording two patrons at his gym and now faces nearly a year in jail.

