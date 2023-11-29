Watch Now
CCC Fitness owner pleads guilty to illegally recording gym patrons

Cole Corrigan appeared in court Sept. 27 and pleaded not guilty to the five charges he's currently facing.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Nov 28, 2023
Cole Charles Corrigan, owner of the now-closed CCC Fitness in San Luis Obispo, pleaded guilty Tuesday to illegally recording two patrons at his gym.

In late August, a client at the 24-hour, women's-only gym reported finding a hidden camera in the bathroom.

In September, police served a search warrant at Corrigan's Morro Bay home and reported finding a ghost gun, ammunition, and testosterone. Corrigan, 36, has a prior felony conviction for possessing narcotics for sale and is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition. He was arrested and charged with five counts to which he initially pleaded not guilty.

In November, police announced that they had identified two victims whose images were captured on the hidden camera in Corrigan's gym and they requested an additional charge be filed against him.

As part of a plea agreement with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Corrigan pleaded guilty to a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a handgun as well as two misdemeanor counts of illegal recording.

Corrigan is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19 and faces 364 days in county jail and formal probation.

