New hotel in the works for Morro Bay

Harborwalk Plaza in Morro Bay has been in the works for a few years and is nearing completion.

Although the pandemic and winter rains pushed delayed the project, leaseholder Travis Leage says he hopes to see this open by the end of summer.

“It consists of some retail space up front, a convenience store downstairs, and a restaurant on the waterside. The upstairs will include eight boutique hotels,” League said.

Leage and his wife are the leaseholders of the property located at 833 Embarcadero. He says they are using an environmentally-friendly design approach for the mixed-use project. He adds that the City of Morro Bay has been pushing to get some nicer hotel rooms built.

League, whose wife owns Under the Sea Gallery, says that they are hoping to get the city’s approval to open part of the business side of the project before the rest of the project wraps up.

The gallery was moved and the building demolished in order to make way for this current project.

This is one of three hotels currently being worked on in Morro Bay.

City officials say construction and grading just started on a new a six-unit boutique hotel with a rooftop deck located at 205 Harbor Street.

At Highway 1 and Highway 41, an 83-unit Hampton Inn recently opened and completion is expected soon on a 35 unit multi-family, affordable rental housing development at 405 Atascadero Road. It will be managed by the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo (HASLO).