New interactive map helping reunite lost pets with owners in Santa Barbara Co.

A new map is helping reunite lots pets with their owners in Santa Barbara County.

The interactive map is available through Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS). People can use it to search for lost or found pets, or even pets that have been sighted.

People can zoom in on their neighborhoods to view any reports that have been made in their area and updates are done in real time. It’s hosted by Petco Love Lost and reportedly integrated with the Nextdoor app.

“This map puts the power in the hands of our community,” said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar in a press release. “We’re making it easier than ever for neighbors to help each other and for lost pets to find their way home.”

Animal services states what contact information is displayed is left up to pet owners and finders, but adds that, “By providing a shared platform for the community, this tool increases the chances of pets being safely and quickly reunited with their families—without needing to enter the shelter system.”

“We know that one-in-three pets goes missing in their lifetime. That’s an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said Petco Love President Susanne Kogut in the press release. “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with SBCAS, our goal is to Unite to Reunite and keep pets where they belong - at home, with you.”

To check out the map, click here.