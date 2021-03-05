New Lompoc playground prompts reminders about COVID-19 safety precautions

Crowds at a newly re-opened playground in Lompoc have City officials reminding people to take COVID-19 precautions.

What’s now the largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County, the new play structure at Beattie Park on the south side of town opened this week.

Thursday, many people could be seen on and around the playground and families gathered under the new gazebo.

The City says signage is up at the park reminding people to social distance and wear masks.

The City told KSBY News in a statement: "Protecting the health and safety of community members is the City of Lompoc’s top priority. The Lompoc Parks Division has installed signage at Beattie Park, as we have at our other city parks, asking visitors to social distance and wear masks. The city follows county and state mandates for safe practices at Lompoc parks, and park and field usage guidelines have been posted to our City of Lompoc recreation and parks division web pages. In addition, we work to keep the community informed on the latest mandates and best practices related to the pandemic through our city website, our city social media channels, our public access T.V. station, our public city’s radio station and in-person as we are able."

