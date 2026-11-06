New memorial panels honor Santa Barbara County World War I veterans

A piece of Santa Barbara County history is being preserved near Summerland, where new memorial panels have been unveiled at Loon Point Park to honor local residents who served in World War I and preserve the legacy of the historic Memorial Oaks.

The original oak trees were planted by local groups in honor of those who served. However, freeway improvements led to the displacement of some of the trees, prompting efforts to ensure the veterans' contributions would not be forgotten.

U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal said the new memorial provides a way to preserve that history and continue honoring those who served.

“There were some improvements made to the freeway, that displayed some of the oak trees, that were planted in their honor by local groups, so because of that displacement we had to find a way to honor their memory and make sure that wasn’t lost,” Carbajal said.

Among those attending the unveiling was Santa Barbara resident Annette Shimada, who said remembering the sacrifices of previous generations remains important, especially as the world wars become more distant in the nation's collective memory.

“People now don’t think about World War I, or World War II, keeping and understanding the remembrance, and importance of what our country went through,” Shimada said.

For Shimada, the memorial is also a meaningful connection to the community's past.

“It’s a beautiful area, very touching memorial that keeps us closer to our roots,” she said.

While many of the original Memorial Oaks are no longer standing, the new panels at Loon Point Park will help keep their story alive, honoring the service and sacrifice of Santa Barbara County's World War I veterans for generations to come.