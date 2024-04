Work is underway at a new restaurant in Old Town Orcutt.

Signs are up outside the former Homestead Deli location for Burittos Lalo.

A worker on site at the location on Tuesday told KSBY it’s expected to open in June.

Homestead Deli opened at 105. W. Clark Avenue in 2021 and closed abruptly last October amid legal trouble involving one of the owners.

Burritos Lalo currently has other locations in Lompoc and Buellton.