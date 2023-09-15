New Mountain Mike’s Pizza location opens in Pismo Beach

Pizza lovers in Pismo Beach now have another option to choose from as Mountain Mike's Pizza officially opened a store location there.

Mountain Mike's Pizza staff say with big-screen televisions and arcade games, the Pismo Beach location is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events.

The new location marks the second in a multi-unit deal to bring several Mountain Mike's to the Central Coast, following a successful opening in Atascadero last year.

"Pismo is a very close-knit community. It's like Atascadero where our other location is and we wanted to build where there's a local community and a sense of community and Pismo meets that and so that's why we came to Pismo...when we found out Coco's owner was retiring, we decided to take over his space and bring Mountain Mike's to Pismo Beach," said Gary Grewal, Mountain Mike's Pizza Owner.

Grewal plans to continue this expansion with plans to bring the pizza chain to Santa Barbara and Goleta.