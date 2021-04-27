New parking pay stations now in operation in downtown SLO

People parking in downtown San Luis Obispo will find new parking pay stations replacing some old parking meters.

The pay stations take Visa, Mastercard and Discover cards along with the usual coin payments.

To use the station, enter your vehicle's license plate number and the amount of time needed.

Along with the new comes a return of the old with Farmers' Market starting May 6.

Higuera Street from Osos to Chorro will be closed from 5 p.m. for the event.

Weekends come with a parking special in the three parking garages downtown. The first two hours are free Saturday and Sunday. On all other days, the first hour will be free.