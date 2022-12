A new party store is coming to San Luis Obispo.

Signs are up in the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center off Madonna Road for Party City.

The store, which has not announced an opening date, carries various party supplies including table settings, costumes, favors, balloons and much more.

It will be located near Best Buy and next to discount store Five Below, which is set to open its doors for the first time in San Luis Obispo on Friday.

The closet Party City location currently is in Santa Maria.