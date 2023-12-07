New playgrounds, pickleball courts among upgrades at Ryon Park in Lompoc

The City of Lompoc held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate and unveil much-needed upgrades to Ryon Park.

Ryon Park now features various fitness equipment, two new play structures — one for kids aged 2 to 5, the other for kids aged 5 to 12 — as well as resurfaced tennis courts and newly added pickleball courts.

Other improvements include new fencing, wind screening and LED retrofit lighting, according to the city.

The total cost of the project was $600,000. The city paid $400,000 and the additional $200,000 was paid by GameTime, a commercial equipment and playground manufacturer, through a matching grant.

The city described the new fitness equipment and playgrounds — built by GameTime — as "patriotic" in design.

The northern section of Ryon Park also features a group BBQ facility, an elevated stage and many individual picnic areas, benches, turfed areas and trees for shade and wind protection, the city's Ryon Park webpage says.

Alcohol permits can be purchased for $30 and the picnic areas can be rented for $100.

Ryon Park can be found at the corner of Highway 256 and O Street in Lompoc next to Peace Lutheran Church.