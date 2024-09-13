Watch Now
New plaza opens off Highway 1 in Oceano

The Oceano Plaza offers a safe place for residents and visitors to walk, bike, shop and host events.
San Luis Obispo County
The grand opening of the Oceano Plaza was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday.

It marked the conclusion of the $1.4 million Clean California Oceano Beautification Project.

The beach-themed project was completed by Caltrans District 5 and the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments.

They funded the plaza with the help of Governor Gavin Newsom's Clean California Initiative, a $1.2 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans.

Officials with Caltrans say the initiative aims to remove trash, create thousands of jobs, and beautify public spaces throughout the state.

“This [the Oceano Plaza] is an exceptional example of Clean California’s positive impact in our neighborhood which encourages community pride and helps to boost our local economy,” said Caltrans District 5 Director Scott Eades.

A local grant also helped pay for the plaza located off the Pacific Coast Highway between Beach Street and 17th Street.

If you pay a visit to the site, you will find dolphin-shaped bike racks, a pedestrian crosswalk area with accessible ramps, and planters full of colorful, climate-appropriate shrubs and grasses.

Crews also improved drainage, pavement, and parking in the area.

Around two years ago, KSBY covered the project's earlier stages. Click here to view.

