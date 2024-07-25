New program offers rebates for certain renewable energy users on the Central Coast

A new program has been introduced that will give rebates to some Central Coast Community Energy (3CE) customers.

Its called the Residential Battery Rebate Program, and it offers rebates to 3CE customers who purchase and install eligible battery energy storage systems in their homes.

The program grants a standard rebate of $300 per kilowatt hour of storage capacity.

The California Public Utility Commission's SGIP incentive, PG&E, and the Inflation Reduction Act all offer additional rebates as well.

When combined with other available incentives, the Residential Battery Rebate Program could help cover close to 100% of the total cost to purchase and install a home battery, according to Santa Barbara County officials.

This applies to 3CE households that are enrolled in utility discount programs.

County officials also say that participating costumers will see cost savings on their electric bills.

Chris Cook, 3CE's Director of Energy Programs, says the Residential Battery Rebate Program will give people more control over their energy costs while simultaneously providing them with an opportunity to use clean renewable energy.

"These rebates will help bridge the gap, making battery storage systems more accessible to more homes in our community."

For more information or to apply for the program, click here.