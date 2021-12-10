New Tech High School students host mock political event

Students at New Tech High School are learning about the political process.

The government class put together what they call a "constitutional convention."

The students formed political parties on their own and presented their platforms Thursday night.

Local political leaders were in attendance including mayor of San Luis Obispo Erica Stewart as well as Grover Beach mayor Jeff Lee.

Students said the process helped them understand other points of view better.

"I think that is this event night is really going to show people that they are allowed to have different beliefs and they are allowed to change their beliefs, things can change and we can all coexist with each other and I really hope people can learn that from this event," said student Ruby Malvarose.

The event was held at the Cypress Ridge Pavilion in Arroyo Grande and hosted almost 200 people.