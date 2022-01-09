New Year Salute to Veterans event held in San Luis Obispo

The San Luis Obispo Vet Center held their 2022 New Year Salute to veterans and their families.

Attendees were able to enjoy some music from a live band.

As part of the celebration, the San Luis Obispo Vet Center gave out hotdog lunches, and a goodie bag filled with information about helpful resources for veterans.

“It is so important for us to get the word out that there are these resources that there is a way to get help for every problem that there is whether it be homelessness, if it be counseling, healthcare mental health care,” explained Cindy Valdez, the San Luis Obispo Vet Center’s manager.

The free event took place at 12 P.M. at their office located 1070 Southwood Drive, San Luis Obispo, CA, 93401.

The usual holiday luncheon for the vets was previously held inside with a potluck, but COVID-19 forced the vet center to host it outside in a walk up or drive-thru format.